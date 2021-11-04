Registered tobacco growers drop by 2%

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE number of registered tobacco growers for the 2021/2022 farming season has declined by two percent to 110 722, official figures show.

In the 2019/2020 season, the number of registered growers was 112 472.

According to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), this season’s tobacco registration closed on October 31, and as at the 27th of last month, a total of 110 722 tobacco growers were registered.

The golden leaf is one of the major foreign currency earners in Zimbabwe and the sector has over the years been pivotal in providing liquidity support in the country.

Each year, Zimbabwe exports flue-cured tobacco to over 60 countries around the world, generating close to or more than US$1 billion annually.

Meanwhile, the area under irrigated tobacco has increased by 50 percent to 15 000 hectares this year compared to 10 000ha in 2020.

The increase on hectarage under irrigated crop is on the back of the good rains received in the last season. In Zimbabwe, the golden leaf is grown under irrigation in September or as rain fed between October and December. [email protected]