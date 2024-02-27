Registration for Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) Track and Field Championships closes on Friday

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

REGISTRATION for the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) Track and Field Championships scheduled for this Saturday will close on Friday at 6 pm sharp.

Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika is expecting at least 200 athletes for the meet at White City Stadium.

“Athletes have started registering and we expect more to register as the Friday deadline day approaches. We will not be registering athletes on the day of the competition,” said Madanyika.

The programme will commence at 8:00am.

Events on offer are 100m,100mh, 110mh,200m,400m,400mh,800m,1500m,3000m,5000m, 4x100m relay,4x400m relay, ZITF Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile Challenge, long jump, triple, jump, high jump,javelin,shotput,discus.

Entry fees are pegged at US $2 per event per athlete for cadets, youths and juniors, US $3 per event per athlete for seniors and USD $5 per relay team.

The organisers will provide bib numbers.

-@innocentskizoe