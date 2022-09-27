Registration on for Binga Kasambabezi Marathon

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AT least 80 people have registered to participate in the annual Binga Kasabambezi Marathon to be held at Binga Centre on October 29.

Organisers of the competition are expecting the country’s top athletes to be among late entrants when registration closes on October 17.

Recent Ncube, the local organising committee chairperson said they are happy with the registration progress that has also drawn interest from the locals.

“We’re on track in terms of preparations as well as registration as about 80 participants have paid to compete at different races. We will have the main 42km Marathon, a half-marathon, 10km race as well as the 5km fun run. There are no prominent names that have registered for the race but we expect the country’s top runners to come in late. We’ve also been receiving inquiries from other provinces who are keen to send their athletes,” said Ncube.

Registration fees for the 42 kilometre marathon are set at US$10, while those interested in participating in the half-marathon will pay US$7. Registration to compete in the 10km race is US$5 and the 5km fun run has been set at US$2.

Registration for the Binga Kasambabezi will close on October 17 and fees are payable in foreign currency as well as prevailing auction rate.

Ncube said they have engaged a number of corporates to make the event a success.

“This is a major event for Binga and the idea behind this competition is to give athletes a platform to showcase their talents while at the same time marketing Binga as a tourist destination. There is a beach in Binga, we’ve got lodges facing the mighty Zambezi River and participants can participate in a number of activities and explore Binga,” Ncube said.

Binga is home to Robson Mulombe, the country’s first black Olympian who hailed from the area.

Mulombe defied the odds when he managed to compete in the Olympic Games held in 1964 in Tokyo, Japan. Born on September 12 1945, Mulombe was one of the two local marathon runners who took part in the 42km event and completed the race in 2hours 17minutes finishing in 56th position.

Mulombe qualified for the Olympic Games when he clocked 2 hours 18 minutes in a 42km race held in Bulawayo in 1964 and was part of the then Rhodesian team that went to the Games.

Mulombe had started running professionally in 1962 when he joined Wankie Mine.

The Binga Kasambabezi Marathon is accredited with the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) and is an event recognised by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

