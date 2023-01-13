Registration opens for first Bulawayo Athletics Board track and field

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

REGISTRATION for the first track and field championship event in the city set for February 4 is now open with the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) calling on athletes to register.

The event is set for White City Stadium. Entry fees are pegged at US$3/RTGS 3000 per event per athlete for cadets, youths and juniors, US$4/RTGS 4000 per event per athlete for seniors and US$5/RTGS 5000 per relay team.

Events on offer are Athlete100m, 100mh110mh, 200m, 400m, 400mh, 800m, 1500m,3000m, 5000m,10000m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, ZITF Coca-Cola 4 minute mile challenge, long jump, triple jump, high jump,javelin, shotput and discuss.

The programme will commence at 0800hrs.

Bab chairperson Watson Madenyika said: “ This is the first track and field event of the year and we are excited that our season is back. We are calling on universities, colleges and clubs to come and register. We expect a huge turnout of athletes for the event.”[email protected]