Rehab plan for dangerously old schools

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said Government is working on a programme to rehabilitate old schools which are now a danger to pupils and teachers.

A number of schools in Nkayi district and some in Matabeleland South province have been damaged by violent storms because some of the buildings are too old.

In Nkayi four schools had their roofs blown off by wind early last month and there are fears that more will be affected during the forthcoming rain season.

Dr Ndlovu said an assessment will be done nationally to find out the number of schools that need attention before the programme is rolled out.

Minister Ndlovu made the remarks at the funeral service of Ms Sithabile Sebele Silundika, young sister of the late national hero Cde George Silundika at Mzilikazi Baptist Church yesterday.

Ms Silundika passed away in Sweden on 30 September and was buried at Athlone cemetery yesterday.

She said there is need to also honour the late national hero Cde Silundika by developing Bulilima district, his home area.–@themkhust