Relegated Rhinos’ gaffer wins Coach of the Month Award

BLACK Rhinos coach Saul Chaminuka and Caps United forward Rodwell Chinyengetere have won the Castle Lager Premiership monthly awards for November.

Though Rhinos could not survive relegation, Chaminuka registered three wins, a draw and a loss in their five games in November.

Veteran, Chinyengetere is the best player in the month of November following impressive showings for CAPS United in the closing stages of the season.

The forward scored one of the contenders for goal of the season at Barbourfields Stadium when his team held Highlanders to a 1-1 stalemate.

