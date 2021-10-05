Relegation and promotion as usual when PSL restarts

05 Oct, 2021 - 10:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Relegation and promotion as usual when PSL restarts PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has assured its four feeder Division One leagues that there will be relegation and promotion at the end of the season.

There has been talk in lower league circles that the PSL governors were planning to forego relegation this season, which is expected to kick-off at the end of this month.

The unusually late kick-off was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that paralysed sporting competitions in the country and beyond from March last year.

“I am hearing about this for the first time. The league will adopt the same format for relegation and promotion,” PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare told Chronicle Sport.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting