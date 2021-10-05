Relegation and promotion as usual when PSL restarts

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter THE Premier Soccer League has assured its four feeder Division One leagues that there will be relegation and promotion at the end of the season.

There has been talk in lower league circles that the PSL governors were planning to forego relegation this season, which is expected to kick-off at the end of this month.

The unusually late kick-off was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that paralysed sporting competitions in the country and beyond from March last year.

“I am hearing about this for the first time. The league will adopt the same format for relegation and promotion,” PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare told Chronicle Sport.