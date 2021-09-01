Relief as arts sector partially reopens

Showbiz Reporter

Following engagements with the government by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and other players in the industry, the arts sector has been partially reopened.

According to NACZ, low-risk sectors with controlled sit-in spaces including cinemas, theatres and visual art galleries and studios have been cleared to operate at 50% capacity only for fully vaccinated patrons.

“To start operating, the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) sector spaces must be inspected and have a NACZ certificate. Their staff must be vaccinated and they should ensure availability of adequate potable water supply. They should provide safe sanitary facilities which are cleaned regularly.

“Regular disinfecting provisions using the approved disinfectants and all staff to be provided with adequate and appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” NACZ director Nicholas Moyo said in a statement.

“In addition, to ensure compliance and strict adherence to health regulations all CCI venues should ensure that they host events where audiences are easily controlled and managed. The following shall thus apply for all such events.

“All patrons shall present proof of vaccination at the point of entry. The number of patrons shall not exceed 50% capacity of the venue’s holding capacity. All patrons must wear their face masks during the show.”

Players in the sectors that have been allowed to reopen are hereby have been encouraged to comply with the set Standard Operating Procedures to ensure that CCI spaces remain safe and do not descend into Covid-19 transmission hotspots.

Moyo said NACZ will continue to monitor the situation and engage the government for the remaining CCI disciplines and art forms to be covered.