Relief for artistes…Now able to register with NACZ as individuals

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

INDIVIDUAL artistes can now register with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) as individuals unlike in the past when only arts associations and groups could register.

Solo artistes used to complain that they were being shortchanged by the motherbody which was not accepting their applications for registration.

NACZ board chair Dr Nozipo Maraire recently told artistes in Victoria Falls that the policy had changed and individuals can now register. She was responding to concerns raised by artistes at a meeting with the NACZ board.

“The major problem we have as artistes is that you’re not taking solo registrations. It’s difficult for an individual artiste like me to look for other people to work with since our genres could be different,” said Mafia King, a dancehall singer from Victoria Falls.

In response, Dr Maraire said the issue has been a thorn in the flesh for the industry as artistes complained that NACZ only accepted group registrations.

“We noticed that some can’t have groups and I’m happy to announce that individuals can now register,” said Dr Maraire to applause from artistes.

There are a number of poets and studio singers who operate without backing groups.

Benefits of being registered with NACZ include access to workshops, funding, protection from piracy and promotion.

Dr Maraire said prior to the new development, NACZ’s mandate was to register groups and associations.

“We made a resolution which was approved by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation hence we are now registering individual artistes,” she said.

NACZ is documenting concerns, challenges, success stories and other issues to do with the arts sector as the new board strives to improve the arts industry.

Meanwhile, Dr Maraire said NACZ is aware of some of the challenges that artistes are facing such as drug abuse and lack of resources.

She said the council is engaging artistes to raise awareness against drug and substance abuse. — @ncubeleon