Relief for Binga villagers as devolution funded clinic nears completion

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

ZAMBEZI Clinic in Ward 9 in Binga District which was constructed using devolution funds is set to bring huge relief to villagers who have to walk 18km for reach the nearest health facility.

The clinic which is at 95 percent completion is set to be opened this year. The project started in 2022.

Devolution funds have transformed the health sector with new clinics emerging in several districts across the country as the Second Republic steps up the inclusive developmental philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

The programme has helped local authorities to boost health service delivery, particularly in rural area, where a majority of citizens quite often face long journeys when ill to obtain treatment.

Ms Performance Mumpande said they are eagerly awaiting the opening of the clinic.

“This clinic will help ease the burden we have been facing in accessing health care services. We have been walking 18 kilometres in order to reach the nearest clinic which is Siansundu Clinic. It’s been very difficult when we are faced with emergencies. We have been forking out a lot of money to hire transport to get patients to the clinic.

“The clinic will also help expecting mothers as they will now be able to access health care services close by which will ensure their safety and the safety of their babies,” she said.

Mr Lopensi Siyamtuli (64) said the clinic will bring much relief to the elderly who now struggle to walk long distances. He said the clinic has remained a dream for many years.

Ward 9 councillor, Tobias Musake said the community had made several attempts to mobilise resources to construct the clinic but without luck. He said the devolution funds had brought much needed relief to the community. Clr Musake said four villages will benefit from the clinic. He said the community worked vigorously towards the success of the project through providing labour.

“The community realised the need for the clinic but didn’t have means to bring the project to a reality. Attempts were made to build a clinic at another site which isn’t this one but the efforts failed. We were allocated this land where the clinic stands today but for several years we have failed to build. Now the clinic stands, thanks to devolution,” he said.

In an interview Binga District Development Coordinator DDC), Mr Land Kabome Siansolo said the devolution funds have helped to bring much needed development to the Binga community. He said the clinic has also been solarised and water has been connected under the United Nations Development Fund led Climate Adaptation Water and Energy Programme (CAWEP).

“Once the clinic starts operating the patients will have water which will ensure efficiency at the institution. Construction of the main structure has been completed and efforts to acquire furniture for the clinic are underway. The district had to put the project on standby for a short while as we have directed most our funds towards working on our master plan.

“Once the master plan has been completed then the devolution funds will go towards purchasing furniture so that the clinic starts operating. I would like to call upon various partners to come on board in this clinic project,” he said.

The devolution funds have assisted local authorities to fulfill their obligation of ensuring improved access to social amenities across the country through development of key infrastructure such as clinics, classroom blocks, roads, bridges, streetlighting among other facilities.

Upgrading infrastructure is in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), a national five-year economic management masterplan running from 2021 to 2025.

Under NDS1, the Government is focusing on building, expanding and restoring key enabler infrastructure such as roads and energy. Infrastructure development is expected to play a key role in ensuring the country attains the status of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Government led by President Mnangagwa saw it prudent to operationalise the devolution concept as enshrined in the Constitution, resulting in five percent of fiscal disbursement from Treasury being made to local authorities. The funds have transformed several districts in the Matabeleland region in particular and the country in general, as the Second Republic steps up the inclusive developmental philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

