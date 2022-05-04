Remain humble

NO matter how wealthy you become, be humble, and remain the lesser. In the Bible, we do not hear that Melchizedek had the same amount of money as Abraham but Abraham would tithe. Melchizedek would bless him and Abraham would still refer to him as “his spiritual master and Priest of the Most High” and salute Melchizedek.

Read Judges 6:22-27, 1 Kings 13:1-6 about altars.

Popular people can be deceived by crowds. It is another story now to battle with that demon when inside its territory because the altar controlling that environment needs to be defeated. If you read Judges 6, Gideon was given his father’s altar by the Lord, he was instructed to go and destroy his father’s altar.

Judges 6:25-26

That same night the LORD said to him, “Take the second bull from your father’s herd, the one seven years old. Tear down your father’s altar to Baal and cut down the Asherah pole beside it. Then build a proper kind of altar to the LORD your God on the top of this height. Using the wood of the Asherah pole that you cut down, offer the second bull as a burnt offering.” (NIV)

When God raised Gideon as a judge, He told him not to go and preach first. Instead He instructed him to, first of all, destroy the altar of his father at the high places. He then had to offer his father’s second bullock there and build a new altar; elimination by substitution. He had to eliminate the altar that caused people to do evil by destroying it then deliver the people.

After the altar was destroyed Gideon was instructed to go and speak to the people. You cannot preach to any person in any city before you destroy the altar controlling their mindsets, otherwise they will not listen to you. If I look around in any city I can pick out a church of a pastor who has not destroyed the demon of the city. 72 2. Put God First.

As I mentioned before, your financial growth is determined by your level of sacrifice into God’s kingdom. Remember, it is God who gives you money, so always give back to His Kingdom first. That is tithe, seed, love offering.

Proverbs 3:9-10

Honour the Lord with your wealth, with the first fruits of all your crops; then your barns will be filled to overflowing, and your vats will brim over with new wine. (NIV)