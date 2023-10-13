Remaining in class will keep Grade Seven pupils away from drugs

Nqobile Tshili,[email protected]

GOVERNMENT has said the recently announced policy that Grade Seven pupils should continue with studies after writing their final examinations will limit them from being exposed to drug and substance abuse.

Grade Seven pupils completed writing Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) on Monday and the Government instructed schools to continue imparting skills to them.

Pupils, the Government said, should continue being trained on practical subjects, study skills, life education skills, guidance and counselling among other activities.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo said the new policy was adopted to protect them from possible exposure to substance abuse.

He was responding to National Assembly members during the Question and Answer session on Wednesday.

“It is Government policy to ensure that after students (pupils) complete their Grade Seven examinations, they continue with their studies. This has emanated from the fact that if we allow students to loiter around not going to school, it means they are going to be under the influence of drugs and substance abuse,” said Minister Moyo.

He said pupils will be exposed to content that they will encounter when they reach secondary school.

“When students have completed their Grade Seven examinations, that is not the end of the learning session. We are advising schools and we have written to them directing that Grade Seven teachers can give some Form One lessons to their students so that they keep them busy concentrating on school work,” he said.

“If they are allowed to stay at home, a lot of things do happen and some of the parents will be going to work and have very limited time to monitor their children. So, that is the basis of our policy to ensure that they continue with their studies”. @nqotshili