Remember that high school crush? . . . Sotsha Fire, Phreshy take fans down memory lane

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH AFRICA-based Afro-pop musician Sotsha Fire (real name Otnel Sangweni) is set to drop a new single titled High School Crush on Tuesday.

The single which features 2019 Zim Hip Hop best female act, Phreshy is set to resonate with a lot of people who likely went through this phase of having a crush at high school.

Produced by SotshaFire, Miv and Lwazy, the track will be available online.

Speaking from his Cape Town base, the Bulawayo-bred artiste who is turning 30 on Tuesday said: “The song talks about a high school crush. The guy was scared to approach the girl not knowing the girl was also into him until one day when he decided to man up and approach her. “This song is a way to get people down memory lane and reflect on some of the encounters they’ve had in life.”

With four albums and over 30 singles under his belt, Sotsha Fire had his 2018 Paita Rudo video that was directed by Toisen played on Channel O and Trace Africa.

He has been featured on Cape Town radio and TV stations including Bush FM radio, Pop TV and New Africa Entertainment. Also, he has worked with the likes of American rapper Rahc Wilson on the remix of My Woman, Slender, Ras Farie, Q’cee, Cal Vin, Msiz’Kay, Mlue Jay and Zhezhingtons. – @mthabisi_mthire