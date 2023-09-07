Remembering Don Williams

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

TOMORROW, Zimbabwean country music heads will join the rest of the world in remembering the late country music legend Don Williams who passed away on 8 September six years ago following a short illness.

The “Gentle Giant” of country music as Don Williams was affectionately known due to his smooth baritone voice and laid-back demeanor commanded a huge following in Zimbabwe, with songs such as “Desperately” and “Amanda” being major hits.

The Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee achieved an impressive 17 number-one hits on the country music charts throughout his career.

In September 1997, Don Williams set foot in Zimbabwe, performing two “Into Africa” shows at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) at what was then called Sheraton Hotel (Rainbow Towers).

As was his norm, he would sit on a chair clad in a cowboy hat, boots, denim and shirt, sipping on a cup of “coffee black”. According to reports at the time, those who attended the shows had a magical two days as Williams’ magical guitar cast a spell that only wore off when his plane took off from Harare International Airport.

One unidentified woman said Don Williams was, in her eyes, the greatest to visit Zimbabwe.

“I think Don Williams is one of the greatest people that ever came to Zimbabwe,” she said.

The late country music muso admitted his desire to visit Zimbabwe during the few days he spent here.

“This was a huge ambition, coming to Zimbabwe. I’ve been wanting this to happen for a good many years and I’m just very pleased that the opportunity finally presented itself that I could come and meet you people,” he said.

Among other golden oldies in Don William’s illustrious career included “It Must Be Love,” “Gold Ol’ Boys Like Me,” “Til’ All the Rivers Run Dry,” “Amanda,” “I Believe In You,” and “I Am Just A Country Boy.” – @MbuleloMpofu

