Remembering heroes, heroines…All systems go for commemorations

National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe workers clean Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre in preparation for the Heroes and Defence Forces Day celebrations in Bulawayo yesterday

Nqobile Tshili, Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu and Leonard Ncube, Chronicle Reporters

ALL is set for today’s hybrid Heroes Day commemorations where a limited number of people will physically attend the event at the national shrines in the country’s ten provinces while the rest of the nation will follow proceedings from home.

President Mnangagwa will lead the main programme at the National Heroes Acre in Harare where two hundred vaccinated people, who will also be tested for Covid-19, will take part.

The President will also honour Zimbabweans from a cross section of society for their illustrious contributions towards liberating and developing Zimbabwe.

Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministers will lead the proceeding in mini gatherings to be attended by only 50 vaccinated citizens.

The Ministers will also hand over medals to selected individuals on behalf of the President.

In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, urged the nation to reflect on Heroes Day and also get vaccinated.

“As Zimbabweans, we hold these commemorations in high regard, and we revere the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice to bring about our freedom.

“We also salute those among us in uniform, who work tirelessly to defend our freedom and territorial integrity,” she said.

“As we reflect and mark these days, let us introspect on our own actions and judge whether we are conducting ourselves in ways that honour and uphold the legacy that we have inherited from these illustrious sons and daughters of the soil.

“And as we celebrate, let us do so responsibly. We are in the middle of a deadly pandemic that has claimed many of our own citizens. So please remember to mask up, sanitise, and maintain social distancing, and more importantly, let’s get vaccinated.”

It was a hive of activity at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre as the province made last-minute touch ups ahead of today’s event.

Staff from the National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe were sprucing and cleaning some of the graves while family members also did the same.

The news crew caught up with Mr Reason Mathe from Nyamandlovu who had come to pay respects to his late father and freedom fighter Cde Gengele Mathe who died in 2006.

Mr Mathe conducted some rituals including pouring of opaque beer on his father’s grave.

“This is important because when I’m coming here, I am remembering my father who fought among others to liberate the country.

“We have to honour them for the sacrifices they made for us. It is a fulfilling feeling to come and honour my father. It’s important that I came today since I may not be able to come tomorrow as Government is restricting the number of people who should come here and we have to respect that,” said Mr Mathe.

He said pouring of opaque beer and snuff was part of his culture and in doing so, his father had listened to his prayers.

Bulawayo Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Paul Nyoni said the province was ready for the commemorations.

He said all Covid-19 protocols would be followed and there would be live streaming of the event for the benefit of those who are at home.

In Matabeleland North, the stage has been set for today’s proceedings which will be held at the provincial shrine in Lupane. A final stakeholders preparatory meeting was held yesterday where a list of the 50 people who will attend the physical event was drawn.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo will preside over the proceedings.

There will be a virtual gathering to be attended by the 50 selected individuals at Lupane State University.

In Matabeleland South Province, the commemorations would be held at the Provincial Shrine in Gwanda District.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Abednego Ncube, who will lead the proceedings said less than 50 people will attend the event in adherence to Covid-19 prevention regulations.

“Because of Covid-19 regulations a crowd of not more than 50 people will attend the commemorations and everyone in attendance will be expected to produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate. Just because a few people will gather at the shrine doesn’t mean the rest of the province should discard the event. People should follow the commemorations on their televisions and other virtual platforms,” said Minister Ncube.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said it was important to observe the Heroes Day and Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Day as it is a recognition of sacrifices made in liberating and maintaining peace in the country.

“We laud our leadership in the ruling party and Government for the resilience, resolve and tenacity evident in the preservation of the gains for which many within the ranks of our liberators paid the ultimate price. The two events are, once again being held in a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Zimbabwe which the heroic sons and daughters, inclusive of the founding and current leadership, liberated from the shackles of colonial bondage,” said Dr Sibanda.

“We draw inspiration from the leadership of the Second Republic for strengthening the bond of unity that has preserved the independence and territorial integrity which the Defence Forces have jealously guarded and defended from the early days to modern times.”

He saluted the ZDF for safeguarding peace and security in the country.

Dr Sibanda said the military has embarked on several projects to transform communities even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Their community assistance programme has seen the country benefiting from their construction of schools, clinics, and bridges. Although they have not been spared by the Covid-19 pandemic, they continue to contribute to the manufacture of critical equipment and accessories to fight the disease. Above all, they are leading the vaccination programme starting from rural areas, and constitute a significant part of the staff in the fight against the deadly pandemic,” said Dr Sibanda. — @nqotshili.