Cabinet postpones ZITF to August

Uncategorised

REMEMBERING JOSHUA MQABUKO NYONGOLO NKOMO, FATHER ZIMBABWE

01 Jul, 2021 - 00:07 0 Views
0 Comments
REMEMBERING JOSHUA MQABUKO NYONGOLO NKOMO, FATHER ZIMBABWE

The Chronicle

THE legacy of the late veteran nationalist and one of Zimbabwe’s founding fathers, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, must be honoured through upholding the principles of unity, love, peace and full utilisation of the land, President Mnangagwa has said.

The late Vice-President died at 1.30AM on July 1, 1999 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services passout parade at Ntabazinduna, Umguza, Matabeleland North last Saturday, President Mnangagwa said the principles Dr Nkomo stood for will always remain relevant to Zimbabwe.

“Our Father Zimbabwe, one of our founding fathers for the independence of this country, Zimbabwe, the late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo’s anniversary is on the 1st of July but most importantly, the message which he left us, which we would also wish to leave the nation of Zimbabwe is unity, unity, love, love and harmony,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Dr Nkomo always emphasised the centrality of the land question in the war of liberation that brought independence in 1980.

When I say Hallo! You also say Hallo! after me . . . Dr Nkomo gives a greeting lesson to children at the SOS Village in North End, Bulawayo, while the children listen attentively. May 18, 1995.

“Above all these, is our land, he said thousands and thousands of our young sons and daughters perished because we wanted our land to unite with its people and the people to unite with their land. That was the message,” said President Mnangagwa.

Mr John Nkomo greets one of the blind elders who had come to hear him speak at Sipepa. May 11, 1981.

He said these principles were held by Dr Nkomo from the time he fought for the country’s liberation until he breathed his last.

A man attacks a big chunk of meat as he celebrates with several hundreds others at the Vice President’s 80th birthday celebration at Ascot on Saturday – June 9, 1997.

“I remember when he was feeling very ill, making this statement to the late President (Robert) Mugabe that, ‘If I go Cde, I want unity, keep our land, give it to our people’ that was the message. It was valid then, it is valid today, it will be valid in future. That is how we must remember our founding father Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo.”

Members of the Greek Orthodox Church in Bulawayo at yesterday’s funeral service in honour oof the late Dr Nkomo. July 6, 1999.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Lancaster House talks in London in 1979, Dr Nkomo highlighted the agenda of the liberation war which was to re-unite the land with its people.

“You know that there is a war in Zimbabwe. The war in Zimbabwe is about land and this is where we find Britain unable to yield to the popular demand of our people. So popular that they had to sacrifice their lives to get this thing, that is land,” said Dr Nkomo.

The stance on land and many other colonial injustices fuelled his passion in his fight for a free and democratic Zimbabwe.

Bulawayo residents snap up a special edition of The Chronicle (July 1, 1999) which carried the story of Vice President Nkomo’s death. July 3, 1999.

The full utilisation of land continued to be his dream post-independence as he initiated a number of projects across the country for the benefit of the people.

At the burial of Dr Nkomo at the National Heroes Acre, the late former President Cde Mugabe expressed the Government’s commitment to accelerating the land reform programme as a way of fulfilling the nationalist leader’s dream.

President Robert Mugabe at Joshua Nkomo memorial service with his wife Grace Mugabe, Home Affairs Minister Dumiso Dabengwa and Mama Joanna Mafunyane, Father Zimbabwe’s wife. July 2, 2000.

“We would not do justice to Nkomo if this matter (land) is not settled in the new millennium,” Cde Mugabe said then.

After Dr Nkomo’s death, the country embarked on the land reform programme and corrected the colonial injustices where vast tracts of land were held by a minority at the expense of the majority indigenous blacks.

Welcome to the family . . . Vice President Joshua Nkomo seems to be saying to his new daughter-in-law, Sipiwo while his son Sibangilizwe Michael looks on during the couple’s wedding at St Pius Roman Catholic church in Bulawayo yesterday. August 30, 1998.

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa took things a notch up by rolling out a number of strategies to ensure the full utilisation of the country’s resources.

The Government identified agriculture, mining and tourism as three key pillars for the country’s economic revival.

MR Joshua Nkomo talks to a disabled party supporter who was carried for 1KM in a wheelbarrow to attend the rally. Looking on are another party supporter and Mr Akim Ndlovu who took over from the late Mr Boysen Mguni as MP for Matabeleland South. September 9, 1981.

In August last year, President Mnangagwa launched the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy that seeks to achieve a US$8,2 billion agriculture economy by 2025.

The strategy will be underpinned by growing the economy, ensuring Zimbabwe grows its own food and ensuring that a vast swathe of rural families moves from poverty to growing affluence.

Vice President Nkomo closes his eyes to kiss the hand of a Namibian “girl child”, Miss Beatrice Uno Kahunda, at his residence on Sunday. Miss Kahunda was in Bulawayo in transit on her way home from the girl child conference held in Harare last week. August 5, 1997.

The launch of the agriculture strategy followed the launch of the US$5 billion National Tourism Strategy and the US$12 billion mining industry strategy by the Second Republic towards a US$25 billion economy in the three sectors by 2025.

Through these strategies, the Government seeks to boost production, create jobs and incomes.

The senior Minister in the President’s office, Cde Joshua Nkomo joins children at Rangemore school in a birthday song. September 3, 1989.

President Mnangagwa has since assuming office been preaching the importance of unity and harmony.

He has initiated discussions around Gukurahundi and other conflicts with the view of finding closure so that the country moves forward together as a united family under one flag.

The President, Cde Robert Mugabe, is entertained by one of the dance groups which formed part of the 250 plus crowd that went to Bulawayo Airport (now Joshua Nkomo International Airport) yesterday to welcome him. The Senior Minister in the President’s office, Cde Joshua Nkomo, (fourth from left) led local authorities to meet the President on his arrival. February 2, 1989.

Dr Nkomo’s death was received with sadness by eminent leaders across the world.

Cde Sithembiso Nyoni dances with Vice President Joshua Nkomo at the launch of the Bulawayo Mayor’s Christmas cheer fund dinner dance. September 1, 1997

Speaking on Dr Nkomo’s legacy a day after Father Zimbabwe’s death, the late former South African President Nelson Mandela said: “He was one of those freedom fighters who stood for justice at a most difficult time in the course of our struggle . . . We send our deepest condolences to his family and country.”

Mr Joshua Nkomo, president of the A.N.C. formed in Salisbury (now Harare) in September, greets an admirer at a mass rally.

When he visited Zimbabwe to pay his condolences in August 1999, former Zambian leader Dr Kenneth Kaunda, who died last month, hailed Dr Nkomo for his love for peace.

Vice President Nkomo cuts the ribbon to mark the official opening of the ZDECO House in Bulawayo, while veteran nationalist Sydney Malunga looks on. January 8, 1994.

“His leadership qualities can be measured by the success of the Unity Accord. This is the kind of leadership Africa needs in order to achieve a peaceful continent,” he said.

Beyond the vast bulk of Joshua Nkomo guerrilla trainees run, the wooden sticks they use to represent the Soviet-made arms they will later carry littering the dusty parade square.

He went on to say, “Of all the politicians I worked with in the fight against colonialism, Nkomo showed unique heroism.”

Mrs Joanna Nkomo (left) accompanied by Mrs Thenjiwe Lesabe, waves to the crowd at Bulawayo Airport (now Joshua Nkomo International Airport) as she heads for the plane to Harare yesterday morning – July, 5 1999.

