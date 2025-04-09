Remembering Leonard Dembo, a timeless voice in Zimbabwean music

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

April 9 marks a significant day on Zimbabwe’s showbiz calendar, the commemoration of the late sungura music icon, Leonard Dembo.

The legendary musician passed away on this day in 1996 at just 36 years old. Now, 29 years later, his memory lives on, and his influence continues to resonate across generations.

This year, Dembo would have turned 65, and although he is no longer with us, his life and legacy will once again be celebrated posthumously by fans and fellow musicians alike.

Regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s greatest lyricists and guitarists, Dembo was a musical genius whose contribution to the sungura genre remains unmatched. His unique sound and poetic storytelling earned him a permanent place in the hearts of many music lovers.

Dembo’s rich catalogue includes timeless albums such as Kukura Kwedu, Kuziva Ambuya Huudzwa, Nhamo Moto, Ruva Rashe, Mai Nevana Vavo, Sharai, Kutinya Marimba, and the iconic Chitekete, which gained continental recognition.

Other notable releases include Tinokumbira Kurarama, Mazano, Nzungu Ndamenya, Paw Paw, Shiri Yakangwara, Hamungadaro, Ndiri Mudiki, as well as Singles Collection Volume One and Two.

As Zimbabwe reflects on his legacy this April, the spotlight is once again cast on the enduring power of his music and the cultural mark he left behind.