REMEMBERING MUGABE: Gushungo from The Chronicle’s lenses

AS the country continues to celebrate the life of the late former President Robert Mugabe, The Chronicle went to its archives to get some pictures taken by its photojournalists over the years.
Below are some of the pictures chosen by our team.
The President-designate, Rev Canaan Banana and his wife, Janet and the Prime Minister, Mr Muggabe and his wife, Sally, pose for photographs before local and international press representatives at Mr Mugabe’s Salisbury home (pic taken on 14 April 1980)
President Mugabe at the official opening of Westgate Vocational Training centre in Bulawayo (Pic taken January 1991)
THANK YOU YOUR EXCELLENCY…The headmaster of Madlelenyoni Secondary School in Ntabazinduna, Mr Thomas Thabani Ncube, receives a keyboard for one of the ten computers donated to the shool by President Mugabe. Looking on (from left) is Matabeleland South Governor, Cde Angeline Masuku and Matabeleland North Governor, Cde Obert Mpofu (Pic taken on 24 November 2004)
Prime Minister Mugabe was shown around Dandy Chewing gum factory, which is internationally renowned and is a major foreign currency earner for Denmark (pic taken March 1981)
The PRime Minister, Mr Robert Mugabe, inspects the pass-out parade of police recruits at Morris Depot, Salisbury (Pic taken on 28 October 1980)
President Mugabe in a jovial mood on arrival at the Bulawayo Airport, greets a traditional dancer, Mrs Selina Thebe (Pic taken on 1 February 1995)
The Prime Minister, Cde Mugabe, greets Cabinet Minister, from left; Cde Sidney Sekeramayi, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa and Dr Eddison Zvobgo before his depature on a three nation tour to Algeria, Tanzania and Malta. His wife Sally, looks on. (Pic taken on 20 January 1983)
Mr and Mrs Mugabe greet old friends while attending the Zimbabwe Exhibition at the Commonwealth Institute in London (Pic taken on 18 July 1984)
Prime Minister Mugabe stresses a point during a Cabinet meeting
President Mugabe admires one of the ten computers he donated to Zwangendaba High School in Lupane. behind him is the headmaster of the school, Mr Khumbulani Moyo and Matabeleland North Governor, Cde Obert Mpofu (Pic taken on 24 November 2004)
Prime Minister Mugabe presenting a speech (Pic taken on 19 March 1982)
President Mugabe and his wife Grace, at State House before the opening of the 4th Session of the Fourth Parliament (Pic taken on 16 July 1998)
Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, President Mugabe, the OAU chairman and President of Egypt, Mr Hosni Mubarak (left) and the chairman of the Frontline States, President Kenneth Kaunda (pic taken on 21 August 1989)
Mrs Annah Nkomazana of Makokoba carrying a basket full of mealies before she handed it over to President Mugabeat a Zanu PF rally at the LArge City Hall in Bulawayo. looking on from right are the Deputy Minister of Public Construction and National Housing, Mrs Sithembiso Nyoni and Mrs Pheobe Ncube (Pic taken on 11 March 1996)
President Mugabe opens a cattle feeding pen at Manyoni Farm in Matobo district (Pic taken on 18 September 1998)
United Nations General Assembly President Paul Lusaka meeting with Prime Minister Robert Mugabe at the UN headquarters (Pic taken on 2 October 1984)
Mr Mugabe addressing a press conference flanked by Mr Simon Muzenda and Mr Eddison Zvobgo. At the back are Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and Mr Enos Nkala (Pic taken on 25 January 1979)
PM Mugabe at the reburial of ZANLA combatants (Pic taken on 23 September 1985)
Prime Minister Cde Mugabe wishing a happy and posperous New Year to children of his staff of his residence on New Year’s Day. he later gave the children packs containing sweets and potato crisps to brighten up their hops of the New Year before proceeding to Norton via Harare Avenues (Pic taken on 1 January 1986)