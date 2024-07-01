Remembering VP Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo: A visionary leader of Zimbabwe

Richard Muponde, Zimpapers Politics Hub

BORN on June 7, 1917, veteran African nationalist, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, died of prostate cancer on July 1, 1999 at the age of 82, and was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare. He is remembered for his vision on different aspects of the people of Zimbabwe.

Youth

Dr Nkomo, the late Vice-President of Zimbabwe, was a staunch advocate for the empowerment and development of the youth. He believed that the future of Zimbabwe lay in the hands of its young people and worked tirelessly to ensure that they had access to education, opportunities, and resources. Dr Nkomo often emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent and providing them with the tools they needed to become leaders in their communities and the nation at large.

He is famed for the quotation,

“The country will never die; the young people will save it.”

Unity and Peace

Dr Nkomo was a unifying figure in Zimbabwean politics, known for his efforts to bridge divides and foster a sense of unity among the country’s diverse population. He spoke passionately about the need for reconciliation and understanding, advocating for a Zimbabwe where people from all walks of life could come together in harmony. Dr Nkomo’s vision for unity and peace was not only aspirational but also practical, as he actively engaged in dialogue and diplomacy to achieve these goals.

Unity, unity and more unity, September 29, 1980

“The rulers will go, the parties will go and so will men present and to come, but the independent Zimbabwe will never go . . . our children will inherit this country and it is our duty to build it in unity and have our children thankful to us for building the country instead of destroying it.

Agriculture

As an ardent supporter of agricultural development, Dr Nkomo recognised the vital role that farming played in Zimbabwe’s economy and food security. He was a proponent of sustainable agricultural practices and sought to empower farmers with the knowledge and resources they needed to thrive. Dr Nkomo’s vision for agriculture centred on modernisation, innovation, and equitable distribution of resources, aiming to ensure that Zimbabwe could harness its agricultural potential for the benefit of all its citizens.

Urging youths to engage in agriculture and desist from always looking for jobs, April 12, 1980

“I want thousands of youths to join in tilling the land so that we can turn this country into a garden. Those who are looking for jobs in factories in town are looking in the wrong places.”

Industry

Dr Nkomo was a strong advocate for industrialisation and economic development in Zimbabwe. He recognised the importance of a robust industrial sector in creating jobs, driving economic growth, and reducing dependency on imports. Dr Nkomo’s vision for industry focused on fostering a conducive environment for investment, promoting local entrepreneurship, and developing sustainable industrial infrastructure to propel Zimbabwe towards prosperity.

Social development

Dr Nkomo was deeply committed to addressing social issues and improving the quality of life for all Zimbabweans. He championed initiatives aimed at healthcare, education, housing, and social welfare, recognising that a nation’s progress was measured not only by its economic growth but also by the well-being of its people. Dr Nkomo’s vision for social development encompassed empowering marginalised communities, eradicating poverty, and creating a more equitable society where every citizen could thrive.

Quoted in 1975

“UDI has been a disaster and the country is in this mess because of the political situation. Unless it is straightened out, we are driving to disaster. Give Africans responsibility and they will do the job. ‘African housing’ and ‘African townships’ must be abolished. Housing estates should be known as merely high-density, low-density or high-budget areas. Workers can be anybody. To talk of African workers is nonsense. We have outlived the division of people into races. That is old colonial thinking. We should be thinking these days of low-density or high-density buildings, not of the type of person who is going to live in them.”

Dr Nkomo’s legacy as a visionary leader and advocate for youth, unity, peace, agriculture, industry, and social development continues to inspire the people of Zimbabwe.

His unwavering commitment to these ideals has left an indelible mark on the nation, serving as a beacon of hope and progress for generations to come. — @muponderichard.