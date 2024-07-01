Twenty-five years on, Father Zimbabwe’s legacy still lives

A GIANT in the physical sense and national influence, Dr Joshua Nkomo departed today 25 years ago.

Born in 1917, he got initiated into the freedom struggle when he became a trade unionist at the National Railways of Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia Railways) in 1947. He joined the Southern Rhodesia African National Congress and was elected chairman in 1957. The party was banned two years later but Dr Nkomo together with his colleagues, in 1960, formed the National Democratic Party (NDP) which he led as president.

However, as was the routine that time, the formation was banned as well. As soon as the Rhodesian regime proscribed the NDP, Dr Nkomo formed the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (Zapu), which he again led as president. He commanded the Zapu military wing, Zipra, fighting for independence from Zambia. He led various delegations to many rounds of talks with the settler administration.

A brave, fluent, profound, principled and forward-thinking cadre, he was, thus, among the founders of the struggle for freedom of his country. He was there when independence arrived in April 1980 and became post-colonial Zimbabwe’s first Minister of Home Affairs. Seven years later Dr Nkomo rose to the position of Vice-President and Second Secretary of the Zanu-PF following the signing of the Unity Accord. By virtue of him holding that post he was Vice President of the country too. He served in those lofty positions until his demise today 25 years ago.

Dr Nkomo was one of the few figures who served their country from the beginning when just talking back at a white person was unthinkable. He did not just have the bravery to talk back, but to actually lead in organising the training and education, arming and deployment of fighters against the colonialists.

Twenty-five years on, we will not forget his patriotism and loyal service to his people and country. He left his wife and family back home to fight for his country from faraway Zambia thus personal interest was nothing for Dr Nkomo. He put his country first, national interest first and personal interest was secondary.

Dr Nkomo was a unifier, a nationalist who worked with everyone from the beginning. When the unfortunate civil disturbances broke out in parts of Matabeleland and Midlands in 1982, he pursued peace. When the opportunity for a settlement arrived in 1987, he was quick to put pen to paper on the Unity Accord. He had the national interest first, not pursuit for personal glory.

The nationalist taught us the importance of hard and honest work. He ran a number of personal businesses and those for his party Zapu, big businesses with huge asset bases which are still standing. Those who worked with him say he was an astute businessman.

As we commemorate the silver jubilee of his departure we will continue to be guided by his legacy — unity, peace, patriotism and honest hard work for personal, household, community and national development.