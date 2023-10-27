Remove all wheat from the field before rains – Govt pleads with farmers

Permanent Sec in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development, Prof Obert Jiri addresses farmers at Minister Chadzamira's Cresta of Ibeka Farm, along Masvingo-Bulawayo road.

Lingani Nyika in Masvingo

WHEAT farmers must speed up harvesting ahead of the rains expected next week, which may adversely affect the crop.

Addressing farmers and other stakeholders during a field day and tour of projects conducted at Cresta Ibeka Farm, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, said wheat farmers should speed up the harvesting process as the rains expected may affect the crop and harvesting later may be difficult.

“We are encouraging all wheat farmers in the country to speed up harvesting of wheat, remove it from the fields as rains are predicted to come by October 30 and those will be effective in causing problems in terms of accessing the field and affecting the quality of the wheat that will eventually harvest,” he said.

“The Met Department informed us that rains are coming from October 30 moving forward. If the rain comes, combine harvesters will be difficult to operate in the wet fields because these are heavy machines,” said Prof Jiri.

Farmers are expected to use all means necessary to ensure that all wheat is harvested, he added.

“For very small pieces of land that can be harvested by hand, and we have seen smallholder farmers coming together to remove wheat from the fields. The smaller the area, even the better to harvest because you can quickly take it off the field before it rains,” said Prof Jiri.

“Make use of combine harvesters in your areas so that they help you to remove all wheat in the fields. For small-scale farmers, they can use sickles and work in groups with other farmers to finish early.”

The Permanent Secretary said if the winter crop is rained, it loses quality and will be of no value.

He commended Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Ezra Chadzamira, for his 72 metric tonnes of winter wheat harvest from 24 hectares planted.

Prof Jiri said maize farmers may grow their crops after the anticipated rainfall.

“If it rains more than 20mm to 30mm, it will be feasible for farmers to start growing maize. Those with irrigations should start early so that we have an early harvest,” he said.

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB), COTCO and other stakeholders attended the field event.