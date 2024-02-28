Renewable energy takes centre stage at international conference in Victoria Falls

Dr Gloria Magombo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development

THE International Renewable Energy Conference Expo 2024 has officially started in the city of Victoria Falls, marking a pivotal moment as key players pledge to shift from traditional fossil fuels to innovative smart energy solutions.

The event, themed “Building a sustainable energy future,” promises to be a hub of knowledge and collaboration until Friday.

The roster of speakers boasts a diverse group, including ministers, experts in energy and the environment, independent power producers, and luminaries from academia and research.

Dr Gloria Magombo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, highlighted the broad spectrum of attendees, ranging from government ministries to independent power producers (IPPs), financiers, diplomatic corps, and technology providers.

The conference comes at a time when the country and region as a whole is facing energy challenges compounded by the negative impact of climate change and financial investment challenges.

Dr Magombo said that the core topics of discussion will revolve around financing, transitioning strategies, technological advancements, and energy storage solutions.

“We have everyone in the space who is either a technology provider, consumer, government entity, or investor, among many others,” she stated