‘Renewed travel bans will cripple economies’

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

ECONOMISTS have warned that the renewed spate of travel bans being imposed against Southern African countries will undermine economic recovery prospects and cripple business value chain operations.

The concern comes after most Western states have barred flights from Southern Africa including Zimbabwe, in a bid to mitigate the spread of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, which has been detected in neighbouring South Africa. Selected Africa states like Morocco, Angola and Rwanda have also joined the bandwagon.

Zimbabwe’s productive sector relies more on imported equipment and critical raw materials from the African region and abroad, whose facilitation could be delayed by further tightening of international travel conditions, economic analysts said.

“These measures have negative implications to our economies, which are recovering from the pandemic,” reads part of the statement issued by a regional group of Southern African states yesterday.

Economist and Bulawayo businessman, Mr Morris Mpala, said the Western countries overreacted and feared the hasty move would negatively affect blacklisted economies.

“The travel ban comes with so much negative impact to Zimbabwean business and the economy at large. As I speak now some business meetings, which were supposed to be held this week have been cancelled,” he said.

“Zimbabwe depends so much on tourism and the ban is now dragging back the tourism economy, which was showing great improvement.”

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), which had a scheduled conference with a Rwandan business delegation has since cancelled it.

“CZI would like to advise of the cancellation of the planned Rwanda Zimbabwe Business Conference, which was scheduled for the 29th of November as the Rwanda team travel documents were made complex by the recently discovered Omicron variant in South Africa,” said the industry body in a statement on Monday.

“As a result of this heightened Covid-19 risk, several flights bound for Southern Africa were cancelled.”

Economic analyst, Mr George Nhepera, also said huge impact of this travel ban will be inflicted on the tourism sector.

“The biggest impact will be on the tourism and hospitality industry, which rely largely on cash flow from tourist and international travellers,” he said.

He, however, said more focus must be directed at diversifying the economy and increasing attention to those sectors that present new business opportunities under the prevailing environment.

“The sectors such as mining and agriculture, which are the backbone of our economy shall remain unaffected as international trade is likely to continue although at a reduced level of business activity,” said Mr Nhepera.

“Businesspeople should remain calm and continue to explore new opportunities created by the new business environment.

“Whatever new risks are likely to emerge should be managed well through effective management decisions that are sound and prudent.”

Meanwhile, health experts have advised countries to continue adhering to standard Covid-19 mitigation protocols so that even after this ban, local businesses can continue running. – @SikhulekelaniM1.