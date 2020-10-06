Renewed traveller interest excites Safari operators

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE country’s hunting and safari operators are excited by the restart in bookings as international clients renew interest in shooting and photographic activities after a seven month break due to Covid-19.

The hunting season in Zimbabwe traditionally runs between April and October and has been closed since the start of the year because of the global pandemic, which severely crippled the sector due to travel restrictions. Wildlife poaching has also been on the increase during lockdown, according to official reports.

Zimbabwe draws its main safari clients from Western Europe and the USA, which were all severely affected by Covid-19. The resumption of regional airlines has brought hope to the industry, which has been inundated with inquiries, with some operators saying they were now getting bookings.

Ecologist and wildlife farmer, Mr Mark Russell, who chairs the Gwayi Valley Conservation Area said: “Things are looking positive indeed. A few operators have already received confirmed bookings for 2020 while the generality of the industry is getting inquiries, which is encouraging.

“We are hopeful that the direct flights from the region will bring in more clients,” said Mr Russell.

Some airlines have been flying into Harare lately while Ethiopian Airways was expected to land at the Victoria Falls International Airport yesterday as it restarts flights to the country’s prime destination.

Mr Russell said the industry was excited by resumption of flights as conservation of wildlife and its habitats had suffered due to lack of income as a result of Covid-19.

Safari and hunting activities occupy approximately 1.5 percent of land in Zimbabwe and most of them are is in Matabeleland North where clients hunt for trophies, game meat and photography. The safari industry value chain comprise hospitality, retail, taxidermy, shipping, transport, photographic, tours and others.

