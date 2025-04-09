Renowned academic and researcher, Dr Mtisi dies

Chronicle Reporter

RENOWNED academic and researcher, Dr Samson Mtisi, has died.

He passed away on Monday in South Africa.

Dr Mtisi was a Research Fellow at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and taught strategy for MBA students for many years at the Graduate School of Business Sciences.

He joined NUST in 1996 as a lecturer in the Graduate School of Business Sciences.

In 2010 he was promoted to Senior Lecturer and six years later was appointed as a full time Research Fellow in the Graduate School of Business Sciences.

In 2016 Dr Mtisi attained a PhD in Business Administration focusing on Rural Enterprise Development.

Fellow colleague and secretary of the Zimbabwe Leather Development Council (ZLDC), Mr Jacob Nyathi, described the late Dr Mtisi as a renowned academic, researcher, and business strategy expert.

“Dr Mtisi was a passionate SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) development practitioner and mentor.

“The Zimbabwe Leather Development Council has lost an invaluable partner and member of the ZLDC Steering Committee representing Academia,” he said.

“Dr Mtisi was a highly respected member of the NUST community and the Bulawayo community in general. He was known for his humility, tireless dedication to advancing the field of leather value chain development and general SMEs growth across many sectors of the economy,” said Mr Nyathi.

He said Dr Mtisi was a man who preached the gospel of love and forgiveness.

“To me Dr Mtisi was more than a research and consultancy partner, he came to regard me as his big brother, and would often affectionately refer to me as ‘mnewethu’.

“Through our conversations outside our research and consultancy work, I learnt from Dr Mtisi that forgiveness can be a catalyst for personal growth and transformation.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Mtisi family, friends and colleagues. May they find strength and comfort in the memories of Dr Mtisi’s remarkable life and achievements,” he said.