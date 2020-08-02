Renowned agent hunts for striker

Never Tigere (centre) with George Deda (left) and Azam chief executive officer Abdulkarim Amin (right) in this file photo

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

RENOWNED football agent George Deda is inviting local strikers in the last 12 months of their contracts to submit video profiles to be considered for jobs in East Africa and the Arab world.

Deda, who has established contacts in East Africa, particularly Tanzania where he has facilitated moves for former Highlanders’ winger Bruce Kangwa, national team midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu and Never Tigere, announced on social media that he is looking for a striker between the ages of 22 and 26 years.

The agent, who is one of the country’s only five recognised player intermediaries, also has strong links in Zambia and West Africa and prefers a striker with national team caps, who is about to be a free agent or is in the last year of his contract.

“Looking for a young good striker between 22 and 26 years. Please inbox with good videos. Preferably a free agent end of this month August or should have less than 1 year contract. A youth international or with national team caps preferred. Must be strong and very quick,” wrote Deda on Facebook.

@ZililoR