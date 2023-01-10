Renowned Kwekwe medical doctor dies

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A DECORATED Kwekwe based medical practitioner, Dr Conwey Zengeza has died.

He was 67.

Dr Zengeza succumbed to a severe hyper sensitivity condition called anaphylaxis after being bitten by wasps while at his Chicago suburb home in Kwekwe on Sunday morning.

Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZIMA) Midlands Chapter President Dr Crispen Ngwenya confirmed the untimely death saying it had left the medical fraternity poorer.

“We received the shocking news of the passing on of one of the renowned medical doctors and we are still to comprehend it. He reacted after being stung by some insects (wasps) on Sunday morning and upon admission he was pronounced dead,’ said Dr Ngwenya

He said it was important for members of the public to have emergency boxes in case of such conditions.

“The condition gives you very minimum time to resuscitate so I am encouraging members of the public to have emergency boxes so that we can be able to use them in such scenarios,” he said.

Dr Zengeza was instrumental in mentoring young medical practitioners in the province and the country at large.

He is the immediate past president of ZIMA Midlands Province.

He will be buried at his rural Marondera on Thursday.