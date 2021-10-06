Reopening of bars and nightclubs excites operators and patrons

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE reopening of licensed bars and nightclubs after being closed since March last year has excited bar proprietors and beer imbibers, who have promised to adhere to the lockdown regulations.

On Tuesday, the Government allowed licensed bars and nightclubs to open, but only to the fully-vaccinated.

Speaking after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the reopening came with the realisation that the closure had resulted in loss of revenue and jobs for operators and their staff.

“Cabinet notes, with concern, that the continued closure of licensed bars and nightclubs has caused not only a loss of income and unemployment but also resulted in the mushrooming of illegal outlets.

“Cabinet therefore directed that all licensed bars be opened to fully vaccinated clients,” she said.

Bar owners are required to ensure that the World Health Organisation and national health protocols and guidelines are enforced to avoid having their licences withdrawn.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the bars were also required to adhere to curfew hours.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, bar owners from around the city hailed the Government for opening the sector.

Tapiwa Gandiwa, who owns Palace Hotel and Skittle Inn, Mazaiwana Sports Bar in Magwegwe and Damburi Sports Bar in Luveve said the opening of the sector will create employment.

“We are so happy that we now have been allowed to open. It had been long overdue as we were now failing to pay rentals and customer satisfaction was something that was difficult to achieve.

“Through the opening I am sure as bar owners we will create employment and also help in reviving the economy,” said Gandiwa.

Mduduzi Mdlongwa. who runs Hartsfield Tshisanyama bar said; “We thank the Government for such an opportunity and we promise that we will adhere to set Covid-19 protocols and make sure people are vaccinated.

“As long as it is within the bar and the times we will look into hosting live events and that is if we get full details pertaining to the opening of the sector,” said Mdlongwa.

Liquor Association which has night clubs affiliated to them that include Shisha bars, Zahara, Crystal Palace, Theatre bar, Links, Stop over, Cassy’s bottle store and Chandos bottle store through their president Rejoice Mafukidze said, “The whole idea of vaccination is a good move to making people be able to return to a normal life of entertainment. It is a mammoth task to refuse entry to some clients who have supported us throughout the years but our lives need to be protected so we will have to try by all means possible.

“We are also planning on helping artistes to get back on their feet as our businesses move hand in hand. We will be doing shows with the likes of Selmor Mtukudzi, Sylent Nqo as well as with some local bands.”

An imbiber identified as Mosera heaped praises to President Mnangagwa’s leadership for being a listening President and ensuring every citizen lives a happy life during the Second Republic rule. – @mthabisi_mthire