Repent now!… Baba Harare’s message to fans

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Popular Zimbabwean musician, Baba Harare who is now focusing on recording gospel music after his successful career in the Jiti genre, has shared insights into his dramatic career shift.

In a recent interview on the Ollah 7 podcast show, the musician who staged his last shows as a Jiti musician in Bulawayo and Beitbridge last month revealed that there was a time when he considered abandoning music entirely before finding a new direction with gospel music. During the interview, Baba Harare explained his departure from secular music, stating, “At one point, I wanted to quit music altogether, but I realised that singing is my gift.”

He clarified his desire for a deeper spiritual connection, which he felt was incompatible with his previous secular music career. “I worship at City of Truth Church and I reached a point where I realised that God is everything. While I used to read the Bible, it wasn’t until I was on tour that I understood that I needed to dedicate my music to God. Life is spiritual, and to achieve anything, you must choose your side — either God’s or the devil’s, light or darkness.

“I now seek a personal relationship with God that I can’t achieve while continuing in secular music. I see people dancing to secular music and then turning to worship, and it doesn’t work like that for me.” Following his decision, he said, “I will no longer perform at bars or places that I feel are inappropriate for me. I’m also stepping away from secular songs and will not be singing gospel for personal gain.”

“This is not a rebranding; it is a conviction.” He shared his views on the spiritual nature of music, stating that it originated as a form of worship in Heaven but was corrupted on earth. “Music is very spiritual. It started in Heaven with the purpose of worship, but it was twisted by Satan to create secular music that promotes sin. The words we sing have a profound impact; that’s why some people cry or fight after listening to certain music. This is why I will be releasing a gospel album,” he said.

The album due for release anytime has been titled Repentance. This unexpected change was first hinted at by the musician’s new hairstyle. Formerly dreadlocked, Baba Harare revealed that he has decided to revert to his old hairstyle, short hair, explaining that he had never had dreadlocks before.

“I just went back to my original look. This is the hair I used to have before I decided to get dreadlocks. People knew me with dreads, but now they will see this new, yet somewhat old, look,” he said.

Baba Harare concluded with a message for his fans, encouraging them to repent and follow him on this new spiritual journey. “Repent now, not only when things are difficult. I’m no longer doing secular music and have cancelled the show that was scheduled for August in London. This is not a joke; I’m at the peak of my career and making money, but I have chosen to repent. To my fans, those who wish to join me on this new journey are welcome,” he said. Baba Harare’s transformation marks a significant shift in his career as he embraces a new direction in gospel music and personal faith.