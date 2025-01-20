Repentance Revival Movement to host prophetic outreach in Bulawayo and Harare

Trish Mukwazo [email protected]

THE Repentance Revival Movement is set to host a three-day outreach programme dubbed “Heavenly Factor Prophetic Transition” in Bulawayo and Harare from Friday to Sunday.

In Bulawayo, the services will be held at the Small City Hall, while in Harare, they will take place at Grace Methodist Church International, located at 15 Borgward Road, Msasa. The services are scheduled to start at 4pm each day.

The programme will feature Bishop Robert Clancy, an internationally renowned preacher, delivering the main message, while Apostle Anele Bongani Ndebele will lead intercessory prayers. The message for the event is inspired by Matthew 24:14: “And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”

Bishop Clancy, an Australian minister, has a global ministry that spans Asia, Africa, India, Brazil, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the USA. His mission is centred on spreading the Gospel, calling individuals and the church to genuine repentance, and fostering spiritual renewal.

He is a passionate advocate for prevailing prayer, spiritual warfare, and deliverance, emphasisng their role in breaking strongholds and achieving true freedom in Christ. Bishop Clancy’s teachings focus on spiritual gifts, fasting, and building a strong relationship with Jesus Christ.

Bishop Clancy’s powerful testimony recounts his transformation from a life of crime and gang activity in 1997 to a radical salvation experience that led him to full-time ministry. His first missionary trip was to East Timor in 1999, where he later married Pastor Aida Clancy.

In 2011, Bishop Clancy left his career and sold his home to dedicate himself fully to ministry, relocating with his family to Africa. He established a mission before returning to Australia, continuing his work to spread the message of the cross.

In his early ministry, Bishop Clancy received a vision of Africa experiencing a spiritual revival, beginning in the East and spreading across the continent. This revival, he believes, will ignite a global spiritual awakening, heralding the return of Christ for His church.

Despite pandemic travel restrictions, Bishop Clancy maintained an active online presence, reaching over 10 000 daily viewers through social media platforms. Since 2022, he has spent six months ministering across Africa and Asia, with plans for further missions in 2024, including a visit to the USA during the election season.

The “Heavenly Factor Prophetic Transition” outreach is expected to draw participants seeking spiritual renewal, deliverance, and empowerment.