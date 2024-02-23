Report all sexual offences to the police – National Prosecuting Authority

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has urged parents and guardians to report all sexual offences to the police in an effort to combat such crimes and protect the vulnerable.

Most rape cases involve individuals who are related or acquainted with each other, including minors or mentally challenged individuals.

In a statement the NPAZ says most rape cases involve juveniles being raped by family members, such as their fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, brothers and uncles.

The NPAZ advised all victims of rape, sodomy, or aggravated indecent assault to report such matters to the nearest police station and to seek treatment and HIV testing at the nearest clinic or hospital.

In a statement, the NPAZ discouraged family members from resolving rape cases that occur within their own families through local leadership or within themselves, instead of involving law enforcement.

“It is also regrettable that some families do not report rape matters involving juveniles and family members to the Zimbabwe Republic Police but choose to resolve these at family level or through the local leadership or community court. The NPAZ would like to urge the public to report all sexual offences to the Zimbabwe Republic Police particularly those involving juveniles and mentally challenged persons or any other vulnerable groups of people living with disability,” reads the statement.

The NPAZ urged members of the public to report rape cases to the toll-free Childline number.

“Where the members of the public are unable to report to the police, they can report to Childline on toll free line 116 or report to the social worker or school authorities, ” reads the statement.

The NPAZ warned parents to be mindful of the people who they entrust their children when they are unavailable, as these individuals may take advantage of mentally challenged persons or minors and commit acts of rape in the absence of responsible adults.

“Guardians and parents are reminded to be mindful of the people that they entrust with their children’s care and also to be vigilant when it comes to protecting children, the mentally challenged and any other vulnerable persons from sexual predators,” reads the statement.