Reports of Warriors coach Norman Mapeza positive Covid test false

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Warriors’ camp has refuted claims that head coach Norman Mapeza tested positive for Covid-19 following Wednesday evening’s round of tests.

Zifa acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela said everyone in the delegation retained a negative result and reports that Mapeza was now going into isolation were designed to cause unnecessary alarm within the camp.

“We have a clean bill of health in as far as Covid-19 is concerned. We don’t know where these reports are coming from and what is even strange is that they started circulating less than 30 minutes after we had done the tests and were actually waiting for results,” said Gwesela.

The Warriors take on Malawi on Friday in a must-win Group B encounter in order to keep the dream of a first ever round of 16 appearance alive.