Reprieve for motorists as Zera cuts fuel price

27 Jul, 2022 - 10:07 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has reduced the price of petrol and diesel with effect from today in a development that buttresses Government efforts to contain the price of fuel from breaching the US$2 mark per litre.

In June, the Government completely removed the levy on diesel.

In a circular on Wednesday, the regulatory authority said the USD prices for petrol and diesel changed from $1.70 to $1.61 and $1.80 to $1.76 respectively.

In local currency, petrol will retail at ZWL$667.43 while the pump price for diesel is pegged at ZWL$727.69.

The previous fuel price review was announced on July 18 after an earlier review on July 11.

“Operators may sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” said Zera.

