Reprieve for musicians as Zimura offers free registration

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ARTISTES, producers, and publishers have been dealt a great deal of relief as they can now register freely with the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura).

The developments come in the wake of a post by the Association stipulating that this offer is subject to one owning, “copyrights for one or more musical works.”

Zimura also further clarified on requirements for registration and these include a copy of one’s ID or Passport, Copies of Agreements with Publishers, Copies of Joint-Ownership Agreements with Collaborators, Musical Works in .mp3/.wav files or on a CD and Contact Details.

Also, creatives will need an ID, standard portrait photo for online applications. ID photos will be taken on-site for applications made physically at the offices.

Creatives will complete an Application Form, a Notification of Works and sign a Deed of Assignment.

Before, creatives would have had to pay a non-refundable fee of US$30 and this move has been a relief for local artistes.

Zimura protects the performing rights of authors and collects royalties on their behalf. It also renders a valued service to music users by providing them with a single central source where applications should be made by anyone wishing to perform a musical work in public or broadcast it or relay it via a diffusion service. As such, no one is allowed to conduct a public performance of music without the prior permission of the author. Anyone who does not act in accordance would amount to an infringement of copyright.