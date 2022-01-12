Reprieve for Percy Ibhotson Remand Home and Hostels

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST year, poet, author and Evolution Charity Trust founder Zenzo Siziba successfully made Christmas worthwhile for children at Percy Ibhotson Remand Home and Hostels and he wishes to carry that momentum forward.

This year, Zenzo said that the idea is to donate 20 computers to the establishment’s boys and girls.

He said, “We wish to donate 20 computers to children as a way of helping them move with the rest of the world in learning ICT.”

Themed, “Leave no child behind: Let them enjoy ICT”, the hand-over take-over is scheduled for the 18th of April “if all goes according to plan.”

Quizzed on the significance of donating these computers on Independence Day, Zenzo cited the importance of youth emancipation from the shackles of ignorance.

“We live in a cyber-world where computer literacy is a must-have for everyone and these children should benefit too. The Independence Day symbolises freedom and we also want to free these children from ignorance,” he said.

Mr Siziba went on to extend an invitation to well-wishers, both individuals and corporates to join his Trust in this donation drive.

“Together we can. There is strength in numbers. The Christmas Party was a success because we did it collectively and this upcoming donation will not fail if we pull resources together,” said Zenzo. The Trust, established in 2017 aims at bettering the lives of those housed in children’s homes and giving them a chance at a better life through philanthropic work. – @eMKlass_49