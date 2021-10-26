Reprieve for up-and-coming artistes in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

CHIEF among the headaches that up-and-coming artistes face is money for booking studio sessions.

Cognisant of that, The Cradle Audio Labs recording label has introduced a subscription service for Bulawayo artistes to record at an affordable structured price system.

The establishment’s producer and sound engineer, DJ MduSevan (real name Mduduzi Ngoma) confirmed the developments and called upon the city’s upcoming artistes to take up this opportunity.

“Our target is the young and talented artistes who face fiscal problems. That’s why we’re calling upon all up-and-coming artistes to subscribe with us as we’re trying to help them from grassroots level.

“Ours is a mandate to create a culture of investing in our craft without having to cut an arm and a leg. We’re building an artiste agency,” said MduSevan.

Currently, the subscriptions come in three packages (Bronze, Silver and Gold) that includes free vocal coaching and recording as well as other benefits.

Going forward, The Cradle Audio Lab has a vision of adding a fourth and Platinum package to the subscriptions.

Subscribers stand a chance to get a membership card subject to 3 consecutive subscriptions. – @eMKlass_49