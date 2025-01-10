Rescheduled Ingutsheni Annual Cake Day to be bigger and better – Mazibuko

Showbiz Correspondent

SIPHO “NaZoe” Mazibuko has confirmed that her rescheduled third annual philanthropic endeavour at Ingutsheni Central Hospital will take place on January 31 and will be bigger and better than before.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the “Annual Cake Day” at St Mary’s Ward at Ingutsheni Central Hospital has received a major boost, with Something Sweet Café owner Gugu Dube pledging a donation of 10 cakes to feed 100 patients out of the total 120.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Dube explained that the institution is close to her heart, and that has been her motivation to help psychiatric patients.

“Well, I’ve always had a heart for Ingutsheni, and with my team, we’re working on a soup kitchen project. We’re not yet sure when it will start, but it will be soon.

“My younger sister did her accounting attachment at Ingutsheni and she always came home with sad, heartbreaking stories from there. It motivates us to help our fellow human beings,” she said.

Mazibuko, a former model and mental health activist, was once admitted to the facility over a decade ago.

Mazibuko urged more bakers to join the initiative.

“The rescheduling of the event was necessitated by the numerous pledges of donations set to arrive later this month. Most of the time, those with psychiatric problems are neglected and alienated, leaving them sad, which doesn’t aid their recovery.

“This is why I started this endeavour, and I would like to urge other bakers and well-wishers to join me in putting a smile on those who need it most. I anticipate a bigger and better event this year, with more donations, fun and cheer,” she said.

Furthermore, the initiative will now include creatives from Khaya Arts Productions, who will offer entertainment on the day.

These include Mzoe7 and Amaqaqa Music.

Amaqaqa Music’s Khulekani Khabo said performing there would be part of their civic duty.

“Yes, we will be doing a charity performance there (at Ingutsheni Central Hospital). It is one of our aims to have a hand in anything that gives back to the community.

“It is important for creatives to be part of philanthropic work because it helps them stand out and shows that being less privileged means nothing,” he said.

He also added that, musically, the Imbube and Isicathamiya ensemble will be touring in and around the country, as well as abroad and will record a piece next month, along with their Imbube Festival under the theme, Our Roots, Our Culture, with dates yet to be announced.