Rescheduled O Level examinations set for this week

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE rescheduled Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) Ordinary and Advanced Level Biology and Combined Science will now be written on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The subjects were postponed due to security and logistical reasons, according to the Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini.

“Combined Science Paper Three was scheduled on the first week of examinations but we had to reschedule to a later date to allow for logistics of delivering the paper on daily basis as well as deliverance of chemicals to every centre across the country,” said Ms Dlamini.

She said it was the same situation with Biology which was set for the same week as Chemistry and Physics.

“We had to carter for the distribution of chemicals to all centres which is also a new security measure which Zimsec came up with,” said Ms Dlamini.

There were no reported cases of examination leakages during this year’s Zimsec examinations from Grade Seven to Advanced Level.

Grade Seven results are set to be released this Friday.