Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe hosts inaugural annual Financial Inclusion Conference in Victoria Falls

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is hosting a two day inaugural annual Financial Inclusion Conference here in Victoria Falls to be headlined by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube and RBZ governor Dr John Mangudya.

The conference is attended by business executives from various financial institutions and government officials.

Prof Ncube is expected to give a key note address.

With a large chunk of the informal sector still banking in a handbag, Government launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy II (NFIS-II) to deepen the use of financial products in the informal sector to achieve the aspirations of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1) and make those in the sector more prosperous as a result.

NDS1, among other priorities, aims to eradicate poverty and empower women, and youths, promote sustainable livelihoods for the less privileged and support people living with disability.

NFIS-II rides on the successful implementation of (National Financial Inclusion Strategy I (NFIS-I) that ran between 2016 and 2021 focusing more on access to financial services by the low-income and marginalised groups such as women, youths, rural communities, smallholder farmers as well as micro, small and medium enterprises.

More to follow