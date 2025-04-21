Residential title deeds issuance to be accelerated

Debra Matabvu

THE issuance of title deeds will be accelerated in all residential areas to give security of tenure and ownership to citizens, President Mnangagwa has said.

This comes as over 7 000 title deeds are set to be issued this month to homeowners in Epworth, Chitungwiza, Southlea Park and Glenwood — under the Kwangu/Ngakwami Presidential Title Deeds Programme.

Speaking at the 45th Independence Day celebrations at Mutora Open grounds in Gokwe last Friday, the President said the issuance of title deeds in residential areas and to farmers complements the Land Reform Programme.

“It is worth noting that this year’s Independence celebration is occurring after the consolidation of our land reform through the issuance of title deeds to both A1 and A2 farmers, including veterans of the liberation struggle,” President Mnangagwa said.

“My Government is also stepping up efforts to regularise both old and new settlements in cities and towns throughout the country. These programmes are set to assure citizens security of tenure, and ownership of their properties through title deeds.”

In an interview, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the distribution of title deeds was set to begin this month.

“The Presidential Title Deeds Programme is making steady progress, with prioritisation given to the efficient processing and distribution of title deeds,” said Minister Ziyambi.

“Currently, over 2 000 title deeds are being processed in Epworth, with distribution set to start soon. An additional 2 500 title deeds are scheduled for issuance in Glenwood and Glenwood Extension, where groundwork for service provision is expected to begin by the end of April. In Chitungwiza, 1 000 title deeds are being processed, primarily for beneficiaries from ZOPA, among the 55 000 long-term municipal tenants.

“In Southlea Park, the initial phase has begun, with 1 800 applications being processed out of a target of 9 600 residents this April.”

After this phase, said Minister Ziyambi, the programme will expand to cover other suburbs, including Robert Mugabe, Zvidozvevanhu, Zinyengere and Overspill.

Launched by President Mnangagwa in April 2023, the title deeds programme seeks to regularise informal settlements and empower citizens through legal property ownership.

“This programme marks a key milestone in our commitment to ensuring security of tenure for our citizens, especially those in informal settlements,” he added.

“We have successfully moved beyond the preparatory phase and are now processing title deeds in Epworth, Chitungwiza and Southlea Park.”

Minister Ziyambi said roll-out is also planned for Cowdray Park in Bulawayo and Gimboki in Mutare.

“The Government remains committed to streamlining the process to ensure that eligible households receive their title deeds promptly,” he said.

Eligible residents have been advised to cooperate with authorities and submit the necessary documentation to facilitate the process.

Minister Ziyambi said the title deeds initiative is more than just legal ownership, but is also about empowerment and economic inclusion.

“By providing secure tenure, we are enabling beneficiaries to leverage their properties for development and investment opportunities. We encourage all eligible residents to co-operate with the relevant authorities, submit the required documentation and exercise patience as we work diligently to deliver on this transformative programme.

“Our commitment is to ensure that every deserving household benefits from this initiative as we continue our drive toward national development and prosperity for all,” he said.

Government, he added, was collaborating with various stakeholders including local authorities and legal experts, to facilitate a transparent and efficient title deeds issuance process.

“The rollout will continue across the nation as we systematically process and regularise settlements, ensuring more households receive their title deeds.

“This programme is being conducted transparently and efficiently with a focus on the needs of the people,” said Minister Ziyambi.

The Kwangu/Ngakwami Presidential Title Deeds Programme aims to empower homeowners by providing secure ownership of their homes.

The primary objectives of the programme include providing title deeds to residents of informal or unregulated settlements and long-standing tenants in local authority housing.

It is being implemented in distinct phases, with the first phase focusing on well-planned areas lacking title deeds, while the second aims to regularise informal settlements.