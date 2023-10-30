Residents await Bulawayo City council budget announcement

Nqobile Tshili

PROCEEDINGS have started in Bulawayo where the local authority is expected to adopt the 2024 budget for the city.

Finance and Development Committee chairperson councillor Mpumelelo Moyo is reading the budget statement.

He commends stakeholder engagement in the crafting of the budget.

Clr Moyo says the budget seeks to address challenges affecting the community.

Cllr Moyo says council’s budget is in sync with the National Development Strategy 1 and will run under the theme “consolidating economic strategy.”

He observes developments in macro economic environment saying the construction of Lake Gwayi Shangani is expected to propel provincial economy in the future.

He says the council has done well with sprring cleaning exercise.

The economy is driven by SMEs hence the need to create conducive environment for them.

Council working with Government departments will work towards reviving some of the industries through special economic zones.

The country is experiencing low foreign direct investment which has a negative impact