Residents continue to ignore social distancing calls

14 Apr, 2020 - 11:04 0 Views
0 Comments

The Chronicle

Despite a surge in the number of Covid19 positive cases in the City, residents still continue to ignore social distancing calls especially in mealie meal queues. Pic taken this morning at a shop at Terminus in Cowdray Park.

