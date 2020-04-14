Residents continue to ignore social distancing calls

The Chronicle
Despite a surge in the number of Covid19 positive cases in the City, residents still continue to ignore social distancing calls especially in mealie meal queues. Pic taken this morning at a shop at Terminus in Cowdray Park.
