Residents cry foul over BCC billing system

Canditar Chapanduka, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO residents have slammed council over its billing system that has seen some of them being asked to pay amounts that they say are outrageous.

Under the auspices of the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), residents last Friday handed petitions to all Bulawayo City Council revenue halls around the city.

The BPRA petition to BCC says residents are concerned about the faulty billing system which has seen some of them being charged outrageous amounts of money in rates that are probably based on inaccurate estimates.

According to a council schedule, in July residents from Ward 1, which covers the city centre are supposed to fork out US$110 in monthly bills, which is equivalent to about ZWL$40 000.

Those who reside in medium density suburbs like Romney Park, Queens Park, Khumalo and Paddonhurst have to pay an average US$70, equivalent to about ZWL$25 000 monthly.

Residents have since appealed to councillors and management to revisit their figures and billing methodology.

BPRA secretary for administration Mr Thembelani Dube said residents are not happy about the indexing of rates on the United States dollar.

“As a platform we printed forms for petitions and we only received forms from 12 wards.

“Residents seem to be eager to submit more petitions because they are still calling for more forms.

Therefore, the submission of forms is open up until Wednesday since there are 17 wards that have not submitted anything yet,” he said.

Mr Dube said the second stage may see residents demonstrating against council.

“It is not a violent process for petitions and no one is going to be arrested,” he said.

BCC acting town clerk Mrs Sikhangele Zhou said they have received the petitions and they are going to respond to them.