Residents get free medical check-ups

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

HUNDREDS of Bulawayo residents from Emganwini Suburb received free medical services at a health expo organised by Zanu PF ward 26 aspiring councillor Cde Bridget Usimbe.

The medical expo was held at a local shop and was led by the nurses and doctors of economic development who are chaired by Cde Ganizani Phiri.

Residents were tested for different chronic diseases like hiv, diabetes, and hypertension.

Speaking at the expo Cde Usimbe pledged to continue helping her community to make life easier for them.

She said the expo was organised so that the vulnerable members of the public who are not able to go to doctors can get the services while they are close to their homes.

“Zanu PF has always been a people’s party that is why we are here today helping out our people by giving them free medical services so that they can all get the help they need,” she said.

Cde Usimbe said she is happy people always respond to such important expos.

@flora_sibanda