Residents need water too – Councillor

File picture: Children in search of water push a cart loaded with buckets near White City Stadium

Online Reporter

COUNCILLORS in Bulawayo have raised concern about industries who continued to receive water round the clock while most of them had a poor record of paying rates, while residents- most of whom were paying were subjected to stringent water shedding.

According to the latest council report, Councillor Rodney Jele of Ward 22 urged Council to balance on water distribution with residential areas as well.

Most residents, he said, were paying “very” well to Council.

Ward 5’s Cllr Felix Mhaka, interjected saying Council was engaging Industry in line with the local authority’s policies and there was need to keep them afloat by providing water and other services while encouraging them to pay their bills and proceed in terms of the Debt Management Policy.

Cllr Silas Chigora felt that Industry needed water 24 hours every day and shedding could be considered during public holidays as most industries would not be operational.

The Deputy Mayor Cllr Mlandu Ncube appreciated residents making efforts to pay their bills every month and said Council would continue to give those residents tokens of appreciation.

He also acknowledged those in Industry and Commerce who continued to pay their monthly bills on time.

After debate, Councillors resolved that industry would be engaged over the ballooning debt and measures to collect it would be intensified.

Water shedding would remain in place at residential places until the supply situation improved.