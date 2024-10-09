Residents’ Summit addresses climate change’s impact on service delivery

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

RESIDENTS associations from across the country converged in Bulawayo recently for a two-day conference where they deliberated on how climate change is affecting service delivery.

The annual residents’ summit hosted by the Bulawayo Progressive Residence Association (BPRA), which took place last week prioritised issues like climate change, devolution, water, sanitation, and hygiene. In remarks read on his behalf by Cllr Ntombizodwa Khumalo, Bulawayo Mayor Cllr David Coltart said climate change is an undeniable reality that poses significant threats to the environment, health, and the livelihoods of residents.

He said climate change knows no boundaries.

“It affects urban and rural communities alike. As residents of Bulawayo and Zimbabwe, we have a responsibility not only to mitigate its impacts but also to adapt our practices to ensure a sustainable future,” said Cllr Coltart.

“Together, we can advocate for policies that promote renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and responsible water management.

“Devolution is another cornerstone of our governance framework. It empowers local communities to take charge of their development and ensures that resources are allocated equitably.”

He said as they advocate for devolution, they need to remember that it is not just about decentralising power: it is about enhancing accountability and ensuring that every resident’s voice is heard in the decision-making process.

Cllr Coltart encouraged residents to actively participate in shaping the policies that affect their lives.

“The WASH sector is fundamental to our well-being and quality of life. Access to clean water and proper sanitation facilities should be a right, not a privilege,” he said.

“As we gather here today, let us reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every resident has access to these essential services.

“We must work together to advocate for improved infrastructure and sustainable practices that safeguard our health and environment.”

In an interview, BPRA executive director Mrs Permanent Ngoma said the major issues that affect residents in different cities include water, which is being made worse by climate change, and the increased migration of people from rural to urban areas which have seen urban populations growing.

Combined Harare Residents Association director Mr Rueben Akili said this year’s summit came at a time when residents are grappling with service delivery issues with some being legacy issues where the issues have not been addressed for a long time.

He said climate change has also further deepened the crises of service delivery in the country with urban dwellers being most affected.

“The major challenge our communities are facing is water supply, due to climate change. In Harare Prince Edward Water Works was decommissioned due to the lack of water to purify,” said Mr Akili.

He said the summit will assist residents’ associations to come up with suggestions on what can be done to reduce the impacts caused by climate change.

Mr Akili also said the summit will delve deeper into issues to do with accountability, access to information, and corruption where residents fail to know what the local authorities are doing especially in tender processes and other issues.

“We believe that residents need to be involved in decision making. In most of the decisions, which are made by local authorities, residents are side-lined,” he said.

@SikhuleklaniM1