Residents, unions condemn protest calls

BULAWAYO residents and labour unions yesterday joined the nation in denouncing calls for protests that are being made by “cyber terrorists” and fanned through social media, with security forces ready to handle any disturbances.

The Government said the call for protests was misplaced as it sought to create a false narrative of a non-existent political crisis.

A cross-section of Bulawayo residents who spoke to the Chronicle said violent protests could disrupt business, threaten livelihoods, and destabilise the prevailing peace. They urged the Government to bring to book those caught on the wrong side of the law.

Mrs Khangelani Msimanga (75) raised concerns about the impact of potential demonstrations.

“History has taught us that violent protests are not good for the country and our livelihoods as citizens. In the past, we have witnessed shops being looted and destroyed, yet these businesses create employment for our children,” she said.

“As a responsible resident, I don’t condone such acts. Every right-thinking Zimbabwean should condemn these planned violent protests.”

Ms Sithembiso Ndlovu, an informal trader in the centre, said previous protests had left her counting losses after looters took advantage of the chaos.

“I rely on my daily sales to feed my family. Every time there is a protest, businesses are forced to close, and we lose income. We don’t want violence in our city and the country at large,” she said.

Another vendor who declined to be named said: “Why should we be used by people who have their own agendas? Thina siyazithengisela and that is where our bread comes from. For me, this demonstration is a big no.”

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu said their organisation is not a political movement and urged teachers to stick to their sole responsibility of educating the nation.

“We are just hearing calls for demonstrations, but as teachers, we have nothing to do with that because that is not what Zimta was formed for. Our organisation was not formed to topple the Government of the day,” he said.

“Our organisation’s interest is to educate children and nothing else. If we have grievances, we know how to address them through proper and laid-down structures.”

Dr Ndlovu urged teachers to continue with their normal duties today.

“Our roll call is to educate children, not to involve ourselves in politics; hence, teachers should be in class,” he said.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president and Apex Council president Mrs Cecilia Alexander said as civil servants, their job was to provide service to the nation.

“The constitution is very clear, our job is to provide service to the nation, not to participate in any political engagement. Monday is a normal working day for any civil servant,” she said.

The Government announced that it remains resolutely committed to national stability, with security forces ready to handle any disturbances.

Minister of State for National Security Lovemore Matuke warned against potential disruptions by agitators. Protecting citizens’ safety remains the Government’s top priority, with all necessary measures implemented to ensure communities are safe and daily activities uninterrupted.

At the same time, police confirmed comprehensive nationwide deployments to maintain public safety.

Addressing citizens in Gutu South Constituency, Minister Matuke cautioned against any actions threatening public order.

“I want to assure every citizen that your security is our top priority. Comprehensive measures are in place to safeguard our society. Our security forces are well-prepared to handle any potential disruptions while ensuring that people going about their daily business are respected and protected,” he said.

While acknowledging citizens’ right to lawful protest, Minister Matuke firmly opposed any actions endangering public safety.

“In the spirit of promoting calm and resilience, I encourage all citizens to continue with their daily business as usual. There is no need for undue anxiety or panic,” he said.

“We must collectively focus on our national priorities that enhance welfare and progress, rather than be distracted by rogue elements.”

The minister warned that security forces would respond decisively to any threats posed by malcontents.

“Our security apparatus is equipped to handle the situation, and anyone attempting to incite violence or chaos will be dealt with swiftly and decisively. We call upon every citizen to show restraint,” he said. Minister Matuke stressed national unity as essential for Zimbabwe’s stability.

“Let us work together to uphold the values of peace, stability, and democratic engagement. We stand ready to protect our citizens and our sovereignty, ensuring that our nation remains a place of safety and prosperity for all,” he said.

“We are concerned about a concerted effort to undermine our stability and foster discord within our society. I urge all citizens to remain vigilant against such foreign-funded threats.”

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi also assured the nation that today it will be business as usual, adding that law enforcement agents will closely monitor the situation and not tolerate any actions that endanger public safety.

“The police have made adequate deployments throughout the country. Those using public transport or private vehicles should not fear. Businesses and schools should operate normally,” he said.

Commissioner Nyathi issued a stern warning against social media misuse.

“We are aware of individuals spreading threats online, discouraging work attendance or public transport use. Once identified, they will face the full force of the law,” he said.

Nationwide, normalcy prevailed yesterday with businesses operating, churches holding services, and social activities continuing undisturbed.

In Harare and Bulawayo, among other cities, commercial centres remained busy while transport services operated smoothly.