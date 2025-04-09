Residents unite against drug abuse. . .Bura launches awareness campaign

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo United Residents’ Association (Bura) has launched an anti-drugs awareness campaign aimed at educating communities across the city, with a particular focus on young people. Dubbed the “Substance Abuse Community Intervention Programme,” the initiative is mobilising residents from various suburbs to take an active role in combating drug and substance misuse.

Speaking during one of the workshops, Bura programme leader, Mr Mthulisi Moyo, said that the initiative was introduced in response to the growing prevalence of drug abuse in Bulawayo.

“When you go to Ingutsheni Central Hospital, you will discover that 60 percent of cases are drug-related,” he said.

Mr Moyo highlighted that substance abuse is a major contributor to criminal activity in the city.

“Some children even go to the extent of stealing valuables from their homes to feed their addiction. Each day, police from the drugs and narcotics section conduct raids,” he said.

Mr Moyo also expressed concern about the increasing number of schoolchildren attending “Vuzu” parties, where they engage in substance abuse and risky behaviour.

According to Mr Moyo, studies have shown that the main drivers of substance abuse include peer pressure, idleness, stress and trauma.

Since February, Bura has been conducting workshops in various suburbs, working in partnership with community leaders, churches and other stakeholders. Mr Moyo noted recent collaborations, including engagements with the Family of God Church and Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).

“The goal is to unpack basic knowledge for community leaders, so they can play an informed role in addressing this crisis. When communities are empowered, they are more motivated to act,” said Mr Moyo.

He pointed out that commonly abused substances include crystal meth, dagga and marijuana, with alcohol being the most widely consumed.

During a recent workshop held at Nketa Hall, Mr Moyo reiterated that 60 percent of admissions at mental health institutions stem from drug and substance abuse.

Ward 25 Councillor, Aleck Ndlovu commended the initiative, emphasising the importance of awareness.

“We have so many youths involved in drugs, many of them doing it in hiding. This is affecting their behaviour; they become disobedient at home and turn into bullies. The most important thing is educating them,” he said.

Bura chairperson, Mr Winos Dube, said the programme is a direct response to President Mnangagwa’s call to action, following his declaration of drug and substance abuse as a national disaster.

“Drug and substance abuse is destroying our youth and some have even lost their lives. It is now the leading cause of murders in our country. We must take this seriously by creating awareness and taking corrective action,” he said.

Mr Dube added that Bura is also assisting those already affected by referring drug-dependent individuals to mental health institutions.

“Young people are the future and the seed of our country,” he said.