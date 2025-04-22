‘Resist destabilisation efforts’-Africa Youth Congress urges Zimbabweans

Joseph Madzimure, Zimpapers Politics Hub

Members of the African Youth Congress who were in Zimbabwe to attend the 45th Independence Day celebrations have implored Zimbabweans to desist from any form of aggression against the Government under the instigation of malcontents in the form of former ZANU PF Central Committee Member Blessed Geza and his foreign handlers.

During their visit, the delegation visited companies affected by the impact of sanctions such as Zisco Steel among others.

They also visited farms owned by youthful farmers who benefited from the land reform programme.

Speaking before their departure at the Robert Gabriel Robert Mugabe International Airport yesterday, the delegation’s leader, Mr Vincent Sakala from Zambia, said Zimbabweans should not be hoodwinked by some rogue elements who are being used by their handlers in foreign land to destabilise the country.

“We have reports of some rogue elements who are being used to unsettle an elected Government from power. It is high time for the youth to continue with their day-to-day activities to improve the well-being of their country. It is only the youth who can shape the future of this country. Whose benefit will it be for one turn against the Government? Let’s work hard towards the development of our countries as youth,” said Mr Sakala.

Turning to their visit, Mr Sakala said they were impressed with what they saw in Zimbabwe.

“We came here to join our colleagues in celebrating their independence. We also went to Ziscosteel in Kwekwe to appreciate the impact of sanctions that were imposed by the country’s detractors.

“We saw how a steel plant that used to employ about 7,500 workers and 150,000 casual workers was brought down to rubble,” he said.

He stated that sanctions are not just inhuman, but they are an injustice against humanity, and must be lifted.

“We also want to squash the false narrative that indigenous Zimbabweans are not managing their land.

“It’s a false narrative that the Western powers would want to push so that they achieve their agenda of reversing the land reform programme. Contrary to the false narrative being pushed, we visited a number of farms to witness how productive they are.”

He highlighted that as African youth, they will stand with Zimbabwe shoulder to shoulder in good and bad times.

He commended President Mnangagwa for showing resilience under the difficult circumstances.

“They are still able to lead from the front and push the development agenda through the mantra Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo. Only Zimbabweans will build this country.

“As youth, we will push until we attain economic freedom during our lifetime,” he said.

African Youth Congress chair Cde Taurai Kandishaya said the visiting delegation appreciated what they saw in Zimbabwe.

Cde Kandishaya also took a swipe at Geza, saying Zimbabweans cannot be told what to do by a fugitive.

“You know; bitterness is the result of failure. Youths cannot be told what to do with a fugitive, one who has failed in his life. The approach of Geza is that of a person who is driven by personal ambition,” echoed Cde Kandishaya.

Geza as a war veteran is a beneficiary of the Government policies

“So we don’t listen to individuals like Geza. We cannot go for a shut down. We will be shutting down our own life. It’s not Geza’s life that you shut down. So they must just leave us alone,” he said.