Resounding send-off for Amen Mpofu

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

FAMILY, friends and former colleagues of the late former Bulawayo deputy Mayor, Alderman Amen Mpofu on Tuesday thronged the city council chambers to bid him farewell during an emotion-filled special council meeting held in his honour.

The meeting, which was preceded by a church service at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre, began shortly after 9AM with a procession led by Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni who was clad in his mayoral regalia.

In his special address, Clr Mguni described Alderman Mpofu as a community-oriented person who deserved recognition for the role he played in the growth of Bulawayo.

“The city has lost a gallant son and dedicated leader whose death comes as a shock and had left a vacuum, which the city will not be able to fill for many years to come. He played a critical role in terms of the city’s growth hence his elevation to the dignity of Alderman on May 14, 2018,” he said.

“We wish to convey our profound condolences to the Mpofu family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Clr Mguni said Alderman Mpofu worked tirelessly to represent the underprivileged members of society.

Former Bulawayo Mayor Alderman Thaba Moyo, who worked with Alderman Mpofu for 10 years, said the late former councillor was a charismatic person who loved interacting with people and championed the cause for the city residents during his tenure.

“Although Alderman Mpofu was an outspoken person who never minced his words, when it came to Bulawayo issues, he meant business. We worked together for 10 years during which we spearheaded several projects, which benefited the city,” he said.

Alderman Phineas Ndlovu was at pains as he struggled to address mourners. He described Alderman Mpofu as an open-minded person who walked the talk.

Former Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Moffat Ndlovu said he worked well with Alderman Mpofu.

He urged the city council to consider looking into the issue of the welfare of former councillors, most of whom were now living in abject poverty.

Mr Ndlovu said despite his death, Alderman Mpofu’s legacy should continue to live on.

The deceased’s brother, Mr Peter Mpofu said the late former deputy mayor was a respectful person who cared about everyone.

“Stress was now eating him and I told him to mind his health and not think about others, be it relatives, friends or neighbours,” he said.

Alderman Mpofu’s daughter, Yothando, said her father’s sickness was painful to bear. “When my father was sick, he thought he was alone and this stressed him a lot. I would explain to him that due to Covid-19, movement of people is restricted. I am at a loss of words following his death,” she said.

Alderman Mpofu was elected as Ward Two councillor and was sworn into office in 2003 and re-elected in 2008 for the 2008-2013 term of office.